Opinion: Five Players ALL Clubs could look to sign

These are uncertain times, but no scout is resting right now. All clubs know their weak points and who could be available (thanks to financial issues caused by COVID-19) when football returns.

Some clubs are in desperate need to make money quickly. With that in mind, here I have five players which clubs could look to cash in on if they need to.

Manny Monthe (Tranmere)

A popular figure at Prenton Park, but with Rovers looking at possible relegation upon return to football, coupled with the need to cover financial holes left by the void of coronavirus, Monthe is a serious contender for sale. The man-mountain has had a good first season in League One, catching the eye of several teams, Portsmouth allegedly having enquired in January. Could Monthe raise a significant fee?

Keiffer Moore (Wigan)

I could list ten Wigan players, we all know about Robinson, Gelhardt, Lowe and Morsy, and we all know the story of Moore, from non-league to million-pound deals (thanks to Mick McCarthy). Keiffer is a very saleable asset and Bristol, among others have all looked at the gargantuan frontman. With Wigan seemingly under pressure to sell, would letting Moore go help keep the other big names?

Charles Vernam (Grimsby)

Grimsby will always be under pressure to create cashflow, and with that in mind, all players signed are with the intention of profit. Vernam is a stylish attacking player, who can play anywhere in the opposition half, having scored seven goals this season in a team not playing well. Vernam could suit a move to a fast-paced team, although the Grimsby fans would be gutted to lose him.

Dennis Politic (Bolton Wanderers)

Romanian Midfielder Politic, 20, joined Bolton with the kind of attitude we would all like to see from our players, indeed anyone who signed, or in Politics case, stayed with a side. For Bolton, in those nine days between potential oblivion and new security, Politic should be applauded for his faith in the deal. He is highly regarded and was considered a stand out prospect when he joined Manchester United at just 12 years old. Bolton Wanderers are widely expected to drop a division once more, plunging them into uncertainty again. Politic, along with Emmanuel and all the other faith-based players will instantly become market targets.

Keshi Anderson (Swindon)

Now Swindon are a different case. Looking for promotion, they are unlikely to allow the sale of an asset, but, depending on how much longer the lockdown continues will play heavily in Anderson career. At 25 it would be argued that the winger is in his prime. In fact, for a wide player Keshi is at his peak, and capitalising on this would be understandable, the next 18 months are crucial for Anderson and his agent.

In truth, there are probably 70 players I could list here, but let us save that lengthy list for another day!