It is now time to look at five Forest Green Rovers players who are out of contract in June as we carry on our look through League Two-

Liam Shephard- He has impressed for the League Two side in his two seasons since joining from Peterborough United. The ex-Wales Under-21 may be attracting attention from higher up the football pyramid meaning Mark Cooper’s side could face a battle to hold onto him this summer.

Matt Mills- The experienced defender joined Rovers in May last year after a spell in India at Pune City. He is a familar face to Championship fans having previously played for the likes of Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Barnsley.

Dayle Grubb- He has been on the books at the New Lawn in January 2018 after they snapped him up from non-league side Weston-super-Mare. However, it looks like he has played his last game for the club due to him currently being out on loan at National League outfit Eastleigh.

George Williams- The Wales international’s future with the fourth tier side is up in the air at the moment. Williams, who is 24 years old, joined Forest Green in June 2018 having previously played for Fulham. He was on the books at Craven Cottade during their Premier League years. Can Cooper’s side tie him down on a longer deal?

Kevin Dawson- He signed last summer from rivals Cheltenham Town and has added more experience and depth into their midfield options this season.