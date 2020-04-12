Five Crewe Alexandra players who are out of contract in June

Crewe Alexandra have been flying high in League Two this season but have a few first-team players out of contract in June. Here are five-

Nicky Hunt- The veteran defender adds some experience into a youthful Alex squad. The former Bolton Wanderers, Accrington Stanley and Rotherham United man joined the club in July 2018 and signed an extension last summer.

Paul Green- The ex-Republic of Ireland international has been a useful player for David Artell over the past two seasons. Green, who is 36 years old, has racked up over 650 appearances in his career having previously played for the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Derby County and Leeds United.

James Jones- He is a product of the Railwaymen’s academy but faces an uncertain long-term future at the club. The former Scotland Under-21 international has already played 179 games for Crewe’s first-team and is still only 23. Will the fourth tier side offer him a new deal?

Chris Porter- The experienced striker has scored a combined 41 goals for the Alex over the past three years. He joined the club in 2017 and is a well travelled forward in the Football League, being a familiar face to fans of Derby, Sheffield United and Colchester United.

Dino Visser- Artell swooped to sign him in the January transfer window as some back-up in his goalkeeping department. The South African stopper had previously been on the books of fellow League Two side Exeter City. He adds depth and competition to the squad but his future is up in the air at the moment.