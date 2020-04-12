Five Walsall players who are out of contract in June

As we carry on our look through League Two players who are out of contract in June, it is now time to look at Walsall-

Danny Guthrie- The experienced midfielder joined the League Two side last summer on a one-year deal. He has previously played for the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Reading and Blackburn Rovers, as well as having a spell in India before returning to England with Walsall.

Shay Facey- He was another summer signing by Darrell Clarke last year. The defender, who has been on the books at Manchester City in the past, signed from fellow fourth tier side Northampton Town and has added more depth to their defensive options this term.

Stuart Sinclair- The 32 year old played for Clarke at Bristol Rovers and wasted no time in reuniting with him with the Saddlers. He has injected some experience and energy into their midfield this season but his long-term future is up in the air.

Caolan Lavery- He appears to have found a home at Walsall after spells with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Rotherham United and Bury. Will the Saddlers extend his stay or will he be a free agent again?

Mat Sadler- The 35 year old returned to the Bescot Stadium last summer for a second spell. The ex-Watford and Shrewsbury Town man has been a regular this season but will have to be patient before awaiting developments on his future at the club.