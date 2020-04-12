Five Port Vale players who are out of contract in June

Port Vale have a number of first-team players out of contract this summer. Here are five-

Nathan Smith- John Askey’s side will be eager to tie him down on a longer deal but will face a battle in holding onto him over the coming months. The defender rose up through their youth ranks and has established himself as one of their key players over the past six years.

Leon Legge- He could be handed a fresh contract when his current one expires at the end of June. The experienced defender, who is now 34 years old, has played over 400 games in his career having previously played for the likes of Brentford, Gillingham and Cambridge United.

Will Atkinson- The ex-Hull City and Southend United man only joined the League Two side in October but faces an uncertain future at Vale Park. He adds more options and depth to their midfield but will have to be patient over a new deal.

David Amoo- He, like Atkinson, only joined the club last year. Amoo, who is 28 years old, has been a regular for Vale this season and their fans will be hoping he stays on for another year at least. He has been on the books at Liverpool, Carlisle United, Partick Thistle and Cambridge United in the past.

Kieran Kennedy- The defender has played under Askey at Macclesfield Town, Shrewsbury Town and Vale but he is likely to move on this summer. He was loaned out to National League side Wrexham in November due to a lack of game time.