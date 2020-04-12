Leeds United winger Harrison keen to extend Elland Road stay

Speaking to ESPN, Leeds United’s loaned in winger Jack Harrison has said that he is keen to play for the Whites in the Premier League next season, with his loan deal coming to an end at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Jack Harrison joined Leeds United on loan at the start of the 2018/19 campaign and after a somewhat underwhelming start to life at Elland Road, the Manchester City winger has been a fixture in Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Harrison’s turnaround over the course of last season saw him earn a loan return to Leeds and he has started in all 37 Championship games so far this season, scoring five goals and laying on seven assists along the way.

Now, with nine games remaining of the season, Harrison has looked to what the summer transfer window will have in store for him. Speaking to ESPN, the Englishman said that he is hopeful of playing in the Premier League with Leeds next season, but added that he is not opposed to returning to parent club Manchester City.

“Me, myself, I want to do everything I can to help them [Leeds] get to the Premier League and hopefully I can still be with them next season,” said Harrison.

“As a player, I always want to play at the highest level and push myself to the limit.

“I am not opposed to going back to Man City if that’s what’s required of me if that’s what is wanted. I have to be ambitious as a player as well. If it’s playing with Man City or wherever, or with Leeds in the Premiership next season, I’m going to try and play my best wherever it is. We’ll just have to see what happens I think.”