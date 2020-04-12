Peterborough United chairman reveals loaned out player has agreed permanent departure

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that the club have agreed to sell one of their loaned out players on a permanent basis despite the ongoing crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the football world, with the season being suspended indefinitely for EFL clubs, throwing the current season and upcoming transfer window into uncertainty.

But, one man who has not let the ongoing crisis bring his transfer business to a complete halt is Barry Fry. The Peterborough United director of football has agreed a deal to sell one of the club’s loaned out players – who has remained unnamed – to his loan club at the end of the season. Posh chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed the news when speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, saying:

“Barry Fry might just be the only man to complete a transfer deal during this crisis! He’s 75 and he never stops. He text me today (April 10) to tell me he’s agreed a deal with one of our players currently out on loan to make the move permanent.”

Marcus Maddison (Hull City), Alex Woodyard (Tranmere Rovers), Jason Naismith (Hibernian), George Cooper (Plymouth Argyle), Mark O’Hara (Motherwell), Callum Cooke (Bradford City) and Kyle Barker (Wrexham) are the club’s players currently out on loan, so it will be interesting to see which one of them has secured a permanent transfer.

MacAnthony also moved to pay tribute to the club’s supporters who have purchased season tickets for next season and those who have been supporting the club during a period of uncertainty.

"I'm also thrilled with the number of fans who have already renewed their season tickets," he added. "They are lifesavers and if you can afford to do it, I'd urge others to buy season tickets or club merchandise. We do have wealthy owners who are committed to club, but we also have other businesses to look after. I'm not begging for help, just asking."