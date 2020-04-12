Sunderland could be in line for significant windfall with Maja Premier League move

21-year-old Bordeaux striker, Josh Maja, started his football journey with Fulham before signing youth deals with Crystal Palace and Manchester City, eventually ending up at Sunderland with their Under-18s at the start of July 215. He moved to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in a £1.5m deal but speculation that West Ham and former club Crystal Palace are looking at him in what The Chronicle says could bring Sunderland a welcome windfall.

It was the 17 goals in 49 full appearances for the Black Cats that drew interest from French side Bordeaux and they snapped him up from League One football to give him a chance in France’s top-tier competition. The one-cap Nigeria international has impressed in France’s Ligue 1, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

That six-goal, Ligue1 haul includes a hat-trick (below) against Nimes and is augmented by two goals and an assist in the French cup competitions.

This gives him a season total of eight goals and three assists in 24 appearances in his first season of French football. It might also be his last season if the reported interest from London sides West Ham and Palace has any credence behind it.

The Chronicle Live article (above) says Sunderland’s board were able to negotiate a 10% sell-on clause into the £1.5m deal that took him from Wearside to France and it is that clause that is looking likely to pay dividends. A £10m purchase by either West Ham United or Crystal Palace would net the Black Cats a cool £1m.

With all sides struggling to balance the books during the current COVID-19 pandemic, a £1m bonus windfall such as what Sunderland would should Maja make a £10m move would be a welcome shot in the arm.