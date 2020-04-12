Coventry City transfer plans not hindered by COVID-19 lockdown – Robins

Whilst COVID-19 might have locked down the football calendar, placing leagues into an enforced hiatus, that doesn’t mean all footballing activity ceases. Whilst there may be zero action on the pitch, there’s still much action off of it. That’s true of Coventry City with Coventry Live carrying a story that Sky Blues boss Mark Robins is already plotting next season’s transfer goals.

Coventry (67pts) currently sit perched on top of the SkyBet League One table with a five-point advantage over Rotherham (62pts) in 2nd and a further two-point gap to the playoff pack headed by Oxford United (60pts) in 3rd. That would suggest that, when the League One campaign gets the green light to start again, Robins’ side would a side favoured for promotion back to the Championship.

The Sky Blues are taking nothing for granted and the Coventry Live article says “the club are making the most of the enforced lay-off by pressing ahead with their recruitment plans for next season.” They say that Robins is intending to boost his squad regardless of the division they find themselves in next season.

Speaking to Coventry Live, Robins gives some insight into just what their plans might involve. He says: “Primarily we have identified all the people we want to bring in in the summer and we are just getting on with those plans, moving forward. The wheels have been in motion for months. We have spoken in depth about things and Chris and Stuart Benthom (recruitment analyst) are continuing to work.”

Mentioning that it is on-going work, Robins adds: “There are targets there. Some have been spoken to and some haven’t. Some are out of contract and some aren’t, so clearly we can’t speak to those who aren’t.“