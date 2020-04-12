West Brom set to enter talks with Benfica over permanent Krovinovic transfer – Bilic wants deal

Speaking to Portuguese news outlet Record, West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has said that he is keen to sign loan man Filip Krovinovic on a permanent basis this summer, saying that the club will enter negotiations over a deal with Benfica once the season is over.

West Brom’s loaned in players have played an important role in their successful Championship campaign so far. The likes of Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana and Filip Krovinovic have all impressed in Slaven Bilic’s side, helping them to 2nd place after 37 games.

Pereira looks likely to make a permanent move to the Baggies, with an option to make the deal permanent included in the initial loan deal, while Diangana looks more likely to return to parent club West Ham.

As for Krovinovic, he could join Pereira in linking up with the Baggies permanently. Bilic has moved to say that he is hopeful of bringing him in on a permanent basis once his deal comes to an end, saying that West Brom will enter negotiations with Benfica at the end of the season. He said:

“Regarding Filip, it is not just my decision, because I am just the head coach. For me, he is undoubtedly a very important player in our team, but he will also depend on Benfica. If you ask me if I want to be with Filip. We love him, he loves being here and, if everything run well, we will end the season where we want to end and we will negotiate with Benfica.

“[Krovinovic] is a very different player from Matheus, although they both play in midfield. They have the same attitude and the same qualities. Matheus is more direct, gives more assists, Krovinovic makes everyone around him better players.”

Krovinovic has featured in 34 games across all competitions for West Brom, scoring two goals and laying on four assists in the process. The Croatian playmaker has featured in a number 10 role for Bilic and as the season has progressed he has also played in a deeper, central midfield role.