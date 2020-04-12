Ex-Celtic and Sunderland winger Lewis Morgan snubbed Championship clubs for Inter Miami move

Scotland international Lewis Morgan has admitted he rejected offers from Championship clubs to join Inter Miami, as per the official MLS website.

The pacey winger was free to leave Celtic in January due to a lack of game time and ended up making the switch to America to join David Beckham’s Miami.

Morgan, who is 23 years old, spent the second-half of last season on loan in League One at Sunderland and helped the Black Cats get to the Play-Off final.

The wide man has previously played for St Mirren and impressed for the Buddies enough to earn a move to Celtic in 2018. However, he struggled to make an impact with the Glasgow giants and is now looking to prove people wrong in the MLS.

Morgan has said he rebuffed some English sides to make the move across the Atlantic, as per the MLS website: “I had a few clubs in the Championship (with offers). But to be honest, once I heard of the interest here and how keen the club were to get me, that kind of made my mind up.”

When asked about his spell at the Stadium of Light, he said: “I’ve only got fond memories from being there. It’s a massive club. When I was down there I was trying to concentrate on the football side of things (during the Netflix documentary) and we didn’t achieve the goals we wanted to, which obviously wasn’t great. I’m hoping they can get back to where they belong.”