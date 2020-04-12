Manchester United set sights on £20 million-rated Swansea City defender Joe Rodon

Manchester United are interested in a move for Swansea City defender Joe Rodon, according to a report by The Sun.

The highly-rated centre-back is also believed to be a target for other Premier League giants Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, though it is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side who are leading the race for him.

Rodon, who is 22 years old, has been a key player for the Swans over the past two seasons in the Championship and they will face a massive battle to hold onto him this summer. Steve Cooper’s side apparently value him at around £20 million.

Manchester United lured winger Daniel James away from the Liberty Stadium last year and are set to raid the Welsh side again for their star defender.

Rodon is a Wales international with four caps under his belt having represented his country at youth levels in the past.

He joined Swansea at the age of eight and have risen up through their academy. He was handed his first professional contract in July 2015 and became a regular for their Under-23’s.

Rodon gained his first taste of first-team football on loan at League Two side Cheltenham Town in the second-half of the 2017/18 season before establishing himself in the Swansea starting XI after their relegation from the Premier League.

He is described as a defender who is calm on the ball and likes to play it out from the back which makes him an attractive proposition for top flight clubs.