QPR weighing up summer swoop for Tottenham Hotspur defender Jonathan Dinzeyi

QPR could bolster their ranks this summer by landing Tottenham Hotspur defender Jonathan Dinzeyi, as per a report by London Football News.

The Hoops took the youngster on trial from the Premier League side before the EFL’s enforced break and are weighing up a permanent move for him over the coming months.

Dinzeyi, who is 20 years old, has never made a senior appearance for Spurs but has been a regular for their youth sides.

QPR have a good relationship with their London counterparts and have used their contacts there to bring in Luke Amos and Jack Clarke this season.

Dinzeyi was born in Islington and has risen up through Tottenham’s academy. He has represented England at Under-18 level in the past.

He partnered defender Japhet Tanganga, who has now broken into their first team under Jose Mourinho in the Premier League, at Under-18 level for Spurs and played in the Europa Youth League. He also played a key part in their IMG Cup triumph in Florida.

Dinzeyi’s chances of breaking into the Spurs fold are limited with the quality they have at their disposal so may be hoping to earn a deal with QPR now. He was tipped for a bright future as a youngster but has found it tough to get into their senior plans.

QPR were 13th in the Championship before the season was brought a halt. Mark Warburton’s side will be using the break to start pinpointing potential transfer targets for next term.