Crystal Palace and West Ham targeting £10 million move for ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja

Former Sunderland striker Josh Maja could be on his way back to England this summer, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The youngster left the Stadium of Light in January 2019 for Ligue 1 side Bordeaux but is now a £10 million target for Premier League duo Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

Maja, who is 21 years old, has scored eight goals in all competitions this season and still has another three years left on his contract in France.

He was born in London and spent time in the academies at Palace, Fulham and Manchester City before rocking up at Sunderland in 2015. He then made his first-team debut for the Black Cats a year later in a League Cup tie against Queens Park Rangers.

Maja burst onto the scene for the North-East side as they slipped down the divisions. He scored 16 goals in the first-half of last season in League One to earn himself a move away, despite Sunderland being eager to tie him down on a new deal.

The forward has since adapted well to life at Bordeaux but may now be back on his way to the UK. Crystal Palace are in the hunt for attacking signings this summer and see him as a good long-term option.

The Eagles will have to see off competition from top flight rivals West Ham for his signature though. They signed Jarrod Bowen in January and are looking to further boost their options going forward over the coming months.