Leeds United captain Cooper throws weight behind White transfer thoughts

When it was announced that Pontus Jansson’s replacement at Leeds United was to be a relatively untried Premier League youngster there was much derision and anger. However, since Ben White’s arrival at Elland Road, and through his ever-present 37 games for the Whites, that derision has gone and the anger is assuaged. Leeds United fans would love a permanent deal for the youngster and, in words carried by the Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP), so would club captain Liam Cooper.

White’s consistency and general level of sang froid have seen him rise massively in the eyes of Leeds United fans and they quickly realised that they have a proper player on their hands. He was cool and collected at the back and just slotted in alongside the much more experienced Liam Cooper in the heart of the Whites defence.

When Cooper was out injured, he was equally at home with whoever he partnered. Nothing seemed to phase him at all. When Kalvin Phillips was out injured/suspended, Ben White stepped up from his central defensive role into Phillips’ defensive midfield role with a certain calm aplomb. Nothing seems to cause him any concern at all.

Such is how he’s performed this season that Liam Cooper is one of those throwing his weight behind calls to make White a permanent White. Referring to Sky Sports’ ‘At Home with…Leeds United’ feature, Cooper was gushing in his praise for his defensive partner White. On his general level of performances, he said: “He plays with such an old head on his shoulders and a lad of his age to have done what he has done this season. To reach the levels he consistently has done in every single game has been unbelievable.”

Adding some gloss to the bare essentials of what he thought, Cooper adds: “He’s such an intelligent defender and I think he is going to go on to have an unbelievable career – hopefully that can be with Leeds United. He lives near York now – he loves it up here and took to the group straight away. We’ve got a young group and it was easy for him to settle in.”

However, a potential spanner in the works for the Whites is that the Brighton loanee’s consistent displays have also alerted Premier League teams such as champions-elect Liverpool who are thought to have watched him very closely throughout his time at Leeds United.