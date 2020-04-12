Typical Leeds United ‘flouting’ social distancing guidelines says Darren Bent

Even though the stories of Leeds United players ‘flouting’ the social distancing guidelines put in place to stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic have been put to bed, they are still generating opinion. One such opinion comes here from Darren Bent talking to Football Insider.

It was Football Insider who ‘broke’ the news that Leeds United players were training together at Elland Road in one of their ‘exclusives’ on Friday before going on to then add on Saturday in another ‘exclusive’ that Marcelo Bielsa had ordered a further group of players to attend Thorp Arch and train.

All that was put to bed in an article by Leeds Live’s Beren Cross who confirmed players had been at Thorp Arch but wen as far as to say that “none [of the Leeds players]have been training together.” Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Gjanni Alioski and Gaetano Berardi have all been regulars at Thorp Arch and have been there to use the running track.

Yet, he is at pains to also stress that “none of the quartet are understood to have arrived to run at the same time” and that issues of social distancing have been maintained under the watchful gaze of Rob Price, Leeds United’s head of medicine and performance. Indeed, to avoid any further finger-pointing by the media, players have been instructed to stay away.

However, that’s not going to stop former Derby County and England striker Darren Bent chipping in with his ha’p’orth worth of opinion. Speaking as he did with Football Insider, Bent shows that he is far from shocked with what has gone on saying: “He shouldn’t be allowing that, but we’re talking about Bielsa here.”

He then went on to add: “We’re talking about a guy that went through Spy-gate, that sent people to opposition training grounds to watch tactics, then when he was asked about it, didn’t deny it. So are you really that surprised at Bielsa? For me, I’m not really.”

He then continues his diatribe by stating: “He shouldn’t be doing it, but any way for him to get an advantage over the opposition, he will do it. Whether that’s breaking rules, breaking protocol, we’ve seen it before.”

Sour grapes or sensible thoughts?