Leeds United fan abuse forced Harrison Twitter delete

On-loan Manchester City winger Jack Harrison is nearing the end of his second season at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa. He’s a player this season who the fans have taken to. However, in a story carried by Leeds Live that wasn’t always the case.

This season Jack Harrison has been a revelation for Leeds United. He’s been an ever-present in terms of the starting XI with him starting all 37 games in this season’s Sky Bet Championship. The Stoke-on-Trent born 23-year-old has played 94% of all Leeds United’s minutes across a season that has seen them enter the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown on top of the Championship pile.

In those 37 games, Harrison has wowed Whites fans with his ‘pillow feet’, that soft touch that cushions the ball in an instant. What fans have also been wowed with is the output that Harrison has produced in returning five goals and seven assists from his time on the pitch.

However, things weren’t always cosy in this way between Harrison and some elements of the Leeds United supporter base. This was based on last season and how these fans took after Harrison for whatever they saw as his failings. On this, Harrison said: “The most difficult was the reaction from some of the fans” before going on to explain that he had to delete Twitter as there were “too many people coming at me. That was something new for me I had to adjust to.”

Unfortunately, elements of the Leeds United supporter base can be that vitriolic. However, Jack Harrison has shut them up in the best way possible.

He’s let his football do the talking.