Tottenham ready to release former Southend stopper Smith – told to find new club

According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Premier League side Tottenham are said readying themselves to lighten their keeper load and have told former Southend United stopper, Teddy Smith, that he is to be released come to the end of this season.

24-year-old Smith came up through the ranks at Southend, graduating from their Under-18s to the first-team set-up at the start of July 2014. During his time at the club, the Benfleet-born stopper made 30 appearances, conceding 44 times and keeping eight clean sheets. He was released by the Shrimpers at the start of July last year.

He spent the rest of 2019 without a club before Spurs pounced on January 31, ‘Deadline Day’, to bring the former England youth international to the club. Smith arrived as training ground cover for Spurs on a short-term, half-season deal until the end of June.

Releasing the former Shrimper’s stopper will at least allow him the opportunity of finding a new club and kick-start his career again. Of course, the experience that he will have gained from working with Spurs coaches and talented keepers such as Hugo Lloris will stand him in good stead when it comes to finding new employ.

It is unknown as to the particulars of when Spurs intend to release Smith, what with the current situation over contracts up in the air with football frozen due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the issues arising from that.

There is talk of ‘indefinite’ ends to seasons and that transfer windows will need to be flexible to country’s needs. Either way, whenever Spurs decide to release Smith he will be hoping for an immediate return to football.