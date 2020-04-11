Truth over Leeds United ‘flouting’ COVID-19 regulations at Thorp Arch – report

Over the last couple of days, website Football Insider has published two articles here and here that have linked Leeds United with what they said were incidents of groups of Leeds United players training at Thorp Arch which they intimated was flouting social distancing regulations. However, a report by Leeds Live seems to put the issue to bed somewhat, clarifying a few things.

Football Insider reported across the two articles that a ‘Leeds source’ had told them that on Friday eight Leeds United players had reported for training at Thorp Arch “at around the same time” and today’s article stated the Whites were ready to do so again and a “second group have been instructed by Marcelo Bielsa” to turn up on Saturday in what was termed “a further breach of guidelines.”

However, Leeds Live’s Beren Cross clears up matters somewhat by confirming that Leeds United players had been using Thorp Arch for training “but not flouting Government guidelines on social distancing.” Indeed, Cross’ article goes as far as to say that “none [of the Leeds players]have been training together.”

Cross goes on to state that captain Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Gjanni Alioski and Gaetano Berardi have all been regulars at Thorp Arch and have been there to use the running track. Yet, he is at pains to also stress that “none of the quartet are understood to have arrived to run at the same time” and that issues of social distancing have been maintained under the watchful gaze of Rob Price, Leeds United’s head of medicine and performance.

Players have been told to stay away from Thorp Arch, says Leeds Live reporter Cross, “for the avoidance of doubt” that has arisen due to comments about the reasons why they were there in the first place.

A view from The72

Players were there, as I thought they would have been. Indeed, it had been mentioned in articles elsewhere that players were using the facilities but under strict observation of the staff there. Far from any Leeds United player ‘flouting guidelines and rules’, it seems that any exercise there has been done under strict supervision. Still, that’s all on the backburner now with news that players have been instructed to stay away. I said all along that there would be no nefarious notions behind the Leeds United players being there and that is what has been proved.

Like I also always said, totally different Leeds United this is.