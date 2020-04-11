Leeds United source reveals Whites set to unleash leaner meaner “matchwinner” Augustin

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are confident that recent loan signing Jean-Kévin Augustin “will be a matchwinning force when the season resumes” and that they are ready to unleash him on the Championship when football resumes.

Leeds United had been in the market for a striker as both a challenge for and a back-up to, incumbent #9 Patrick Bamford. Southampton’s underused forward Che Adams was the Whites #1 choice but that move was blocked by Saints boss Ralf Hassenhutl and United’s thoughts turned to elsewhere.

There were media rumblings of other strikers who were wanted but, in the end, with all avenues seemingly blocked, the Whites plumped for Red Bull Leipzig’s strong-running Frenchman Augustin. Augustin, who’d been on loan at French glamour club AS Monaco, arrived and saw 48 minutes of playing time over three games before a twinged hamstring and COVID-19 pandemic put an end to his action.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey says that they have been told by a ‘Leeds source’ that Marcelo Bielsa and his backroom staff “have made real strides in getting Augustin into shape during the season’s suspension.” Evidence of just how trim the powerful Frenchman is looking can be seen (below) in a short filmed excerpt released by Leeds United’s Twitter team of Augustin working out.

https://twitter.com/LUFC/status/1248671787665305600?s=20

As many Leeds United fans have pointed out, both on the above tweet and elsewhere when it has been shared, Augustin is looking like a different player to the one who arrived in January. Football Insider’s Veysey writes that “Augustin has been at Thorp Arch most days building up his fitness levels to the level Bielsa expects of all his senior men” and that the focus has been “on improving his speed, particularly through the sprinting drills.”

Football is suspended for the foreseeable future but when it restarts it does look like Frenchman Augustin will be primed and ready to go.