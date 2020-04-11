Leeds United allegedly set to further defy COVID-19 guidelines – Football Insider’s Veysey

Yesterday Football Insider said that Leeds United was in breach of EFL and Government guidelines when allowing eight players to train at Thorp Arch “at around the same time.” Today, another exclusive via their ‘Leeds source’ states that the Whites are ready to do just the same again with other players.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes in today’s ‘exclusive’ that “a second group of Leeds United players have been instructed by Marcelo Bielsa to train at Thorp Arch again today in a further breach of strict guidelines.”

The ubiquitous ‘Leeds source’ has again been credited with the insight that has allowed this story to be put to print. This ‘source’ has relayed to Football Insider the fact that “Bielsa has planned to conduct training in separate groups” and that this is to stretch the Easter weekend “and another set of players are due at Thorp Arch today [Saturday].”

Veysey writes that the beckoned Leeds United players who, like the rest of their counterparts, have been following a club-prescribed individual programme from home are alleged to be training and being monitored “by the backroom staff.”

The article then goes on to comment further about the moral aspects of such an alleged, organised training activity – quoting the fact that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was forced to publically apologise for conducting a one-on-one training session with one of his players in a public park. It says of Leeds’ decision to allegedly train a small group of players: “The move is a highly controversial one given the strict Government social distancing guidelines for dealing with the pandemic.”

A view from The72

Look, I could be lazy and just Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V my comment from yesterday when a similar story was published. I’ll not do that. I will paraphrase it though but in a much more succinct manner.

Leeds United of previous incarnations would be doing just what has been alleged here and wouldn’t give a fig about it. There’d be no forethought, no planning and someone somewhere would have knee-jerked a reaction, issued a decree and it would be done. That’s the carnage that Leeds United used to be like.

Leeds United now is NOT like that. There is nothing about this version of what Leeds United are that can even be compared to Leeds United under previous/recent ownership models. For instance, Leeds United ‘backroom staff’, led by Rob Price, were ahead of the curve on the coronavirus and the threat it posed to the club as early as January – two months before football was closed down. The way the Whites planned and responded to the threat COVID-19 posed can be read in this excellent article by The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

Read it. Digest it. Then decide whether Leeds United are up to something Machiavellian in nature.

Oh, and Leeds United you might want to get pest control in as it appears you have a mole in the building.