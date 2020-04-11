Five Scunthorpe United players who are out of contract in June

Scunthorpe United have some first-team players who are out of contract in June. Here are five-

Rory Watson- The former Hull City goalkeeper is in his fourth season at Glanford Park. He had to bide his time before getting more regular game time but faces an uncertain future with the League Two side at the moment.

Jordan Clarke- He has played for the Iron since 2015 but could be set to move on a free transfer this summer. The 28 year old, who is a former England Under-20 international, signed for Scunny from Coventry City and has made over 100 appearances for them.

Adam Hammill- Scunthorpe signed him in January 2019 but he has struggled for opportunities since his move there. He was loaned out to National League side Stockport County earlier this season but is back with Russ Wilcox’s side now.

James Perch- His time with the Iron is likely to come to an end this summer. He joined the club in 2018 but may not be offered fresh terms at the age of 34. He has played for Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and QPR previously and might have to start weighing up his options for his next move.

Rory McArdle- The Northern Ireland international signed a three-year deal in 2017 which is coming to an end. The 32 year old has played over 450 games in his career to date having previously played for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Rochdale, Aberdeen and Bradford City.