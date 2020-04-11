Five Carlisle United players who are out of contract in June

Carlisle United have some decisions to make on players who are out of contract this summer. Here are five-

Byron Webster- The experienced defender penned a one-year deal when he joined the Cumbrians last summer. He has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date having had spells with the likes of Yeovil Town, Millwall and Scunthorpe United in the past.

Stefan Scougall- He signed for the League Two side in January 2019 from Scottish outfit St Johnstone and signed a contract extension at the end of last season. The former Scotland Under-21 faces an uncertain future now at Brunton Park.

Adam Collin- The veteran goalkeeper will have to be patient over his future with Chris Beech’s side. The former Rotherham United stopper re-joined the club two years ago having played for them from 2009 to 2013. Will they offer him at new deal at 35?

Kelvin Etuhu- He is likely to leave the club this summer. The Nigerian has played for Manchester City, Portsmouth, Barnsley and Bury in the past and may have to weigh up his options over the coming weeks.

Harry McGirdy- Carlisle signed him on a free transfer last summer after he was released by Aston Villa. He had previously had loan spells at Stevenage, Crewe Alexandra and Newport County. The attacking midfielder has scored 11 goals in all competitions, as well as chipping in with seven assists. The Cumbrians could face a battle to hold onto him this summer.