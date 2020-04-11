Five Mansfield Town players who are out of contract in June

Mansfield Town have a number of key first-team players who are out of contract this summer. Here are five-

Bobby Olejnik- The experienced goalkeeper faces an uncertain future with Graham Coughlan’s side. He has racked up over 400 appearances in his career having played for the likes of Falkirk, Peterborough United and Exeter City in the past.

Nicky Maynard- He has scored 15 goals in all competitions for the Stags this season and they will be keen on extending his stay by a further year at least. The striker has played in the Premier League before for West Ham United and Cardiff City.

Danny Rose- His time at Field Mill could be coming to an end in June after four years at the club. He has chipped in with 12 goals in this campaign, taking his overall tally for the League Two side to 44 goals since his move there in 2016.

Neal Bishop- The veteran midfielder has racked up over 700 games in his career playing for the likes of Barnet, Notts County, Blackpool and Scunthorpe United in the past. He has added some experience into the Mansfield ranks over the past two terms but could move onto pastures new now.

Matt Preston- He turned down a new contract from fellow fourth tier outfit Swindon Town to join Mansfield in 2018. The centre-back has been a key player for the Stags since then but they could face a battle to hold onto his services this summer with his current deal expiring. Will Coughlan’s side be able to keep him?