Five players Kenny Jackett could sign for Portsmouth this summer

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett may be using the break from football to identify possible summer transfer targets. Here are five players he could target-

David Davis, Birmingham City- Jackett managed the midfielder at Wolves and could bolster his midfield options by bringing him to Fratton Park. The 29 year old has fallen out-of-favour at St. Andrews and was loaned out to fellow Championship side Charlton Athletic in January.

Leon Clarke, Sheffield United- The veteran striker is expected to move on from the Blades this summer and is an option for Pompey. Jackett had him at Molinuex and may see him as someone to boost his attack. He scored 19 goals in the second tier two seasons ago for Chris Wilder’s side.

Bright Enobakhare, Wolves- He could leave Nuno Espirito Santo’s outfit on loan again this summer for more first-team experience. The forward has spent time away from the Midlands side at Kilmarnock, Coventry City and Wigan Athletic over recent seasons.

Richard Smallwood, Blackburn Rovers- Jackett crossed paths with the midfielder at Rotherham United a few years ago. The former Middlesbrough man is expected to move on from Blackburn over the coming months and is a player Pompey could look at.

Jerry Yates, Rotherham United- He is another who Jackett had during his brief spell at the New York Stadium. Yates, who is 23 years old, has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season on loan at Swindon Town. The forward would be a good long-term option for Pompey.