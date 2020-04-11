Five players Karl Robinson could sign for Oxford United this summer

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson may be using the break from football to target possible signings for the summer. Here are five players he could target-

Tom Flanagan, Sunderland- Robinson managed him at MK Dons and may be monitoring his contract situation at the Stadium of Light. The experienced defender’s deal with the Black Cats expires in June meaning he could be set to become a free transfer this summer.

Will Grigg, Sunderland- If the North-East side fail to gain promotion to the Championship if/when the season returns, they may seek to offload the Northern Ireland international. He is another who Robinson had at MK Dons and could potentially like to bring to the Kassam Stadium. This one would depend on money though.

Jake Forster-Caskey, Charlton Athletic- The former England Under-21 international is a familiar face to Oxford fans having played for them on loan seven years ago. His contract at the Valley expires this summer and he has played under Robinson at both MK Dons and with the Addicks. Could he reunite with his former boss for a third time?

Ben Amos, Charlton Athletic- He could leave Lee Bowyer’s side over the coming months due to currently being down the pecking order. He was Robinson’s first choice when he was manager of the London side. If Oxford need a ‘keeper this summer then the ex-Manchester United man might be on their list.

Ricky Holmes, Sheffield United- The experienced winger will become a free transfer in June and is an option for Oxford. He had a spell on loan with the League One side last season and also played for Robinson at Charlton.