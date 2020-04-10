Leeds United allegedly flout COVID-19 lockdown rules – Football Insider’s Veysey

According to a report by Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Leeds United have flouted the rules governing social distancing by having “eight players at Thorp Arch today.”

In his opening paragraph, Veysey writes that Football Insider “can reveal” that the Whites allegedly flouted “Government rules and football protocol” because, as he writes, “eight Leeds United players trained at Thorp Arch today.”

As he points out, training facilities “at all clubs” across football in the United Kingdom have been “shut for the last three weeks” in measures that are necessary to stem the advance of the COVID-19 virus that continues its inexorable march across the world.

Football Insider/Veysey’s ‘exclusive’ comes from a ubiquitously unnamed ‘Leeds source’ who has contacted them to say that eight squad members “all of whom were believed to be senior players” were said to be training “at around the same time.”

Veysey then goes on to say that “it is believed Marcelo Bielsa’s backroom team were checking on the fitness of the players” before then adding that, even so, “the move [the allegation that eight players were at Thorp Arch]is likely to trigger fierce criticism.”

Calling this a “controversial move” the Veysey-authored article then comments that it comes a day after EFL chairman Rick Parry told member clubs not to resume whole group training before May 16 at the very earliest.

View from The72

It is far too easy to base an article on ‘unnamed source’ at ‘Club X’. Now, I’m not saying that this article is a fabrication – not at all. Yes, there might well have been eight players at Thorp Arch. Yes, these eight players might have had the rule run over them by Leeds United’s medical team. Yes, they might have been put through their paces “at around the same time” (which is as woolly a phrase as you are likely to hear – ever).

The thing that I find difficult to accept, and yes I am a Leeds United fan, is that the Whites are not some slapdash, fly-by-night cowboy outfit determined to do things on the sly. United’s medical team is headed by Rob Price and Phil Hay wrote an excellent article in The Athletic detailing the precision that the Whites medical staff approached the COVID-19 pandemic with.

In that article, there is talk of Price reading “about four or five new journal papers every night, just to try and keep up [with developments]” and he is quoted saying “as a club, we started planning really early. We saw the warning signs from what was happening in China and it meant that to a certain degree we were ahead of the curve when things started to change here.”

Even with just the above, it beggars belief that these eight players have supposedly been told to turn up at the same time in some sort of ‘two-fingered salute’ to social distancing and some manner of defiance to COVID-19 regulations. Maybe before, under more madcap regimes at Elland Road, maybe then this would have happened and the ‘two-fingered salute’ wouldn’t have been metaphorical then.

No, sorry, I just don’t buy this. Not one bit. Leeds United are different. If there were eight players at Thorp Arch their presence there will have been meticulously planned. For me, this ‘Leeds source’ spilling the beans is doing something akin to ‘he said/she said’ that goes on in every playground across the UK. Well, it did before COVID-19 shut the schools down.