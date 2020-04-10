Birmingham City’s loaned in ‘keeper Ramos confident of earning Real Madrid first-team spot

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca, Birmingham City’s loaned in goalkeeper Moha Ramos has said he believes he can become the first choice shot-stopper at parent club Real Madrid.

Birmingham City signed young Real Madrid goalkeeper Moha Ramos in the summer transfer window prior to the start of the season, arriving at St Andrew’s on loan in the hope of pushing for game time under the management of Pep Clotet.

However, with nine Championship games, remaining, Ramos is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues, only making the bench on one occasion in the FA Cup against Coventry City. Lee Camp and Connal Trueman have been Clotet’s preferred options in between the sticks, while Ramos’ game time has come with the Under-23s side.

But, despite struggling to make an impact in his time with the club, the goalkeeping prospect has his eyes on the number one shirt at Real Madrid. Ramos has successfully made his way through the club’s youth ranks and has said he sees himself making his way into the club’s senior side without a doubt.

Speaking to Marca, the 19-year-old ‘keeper said:

“I am a Real Madrid player, I have a contract and I want to be the present and future of the best team in the world. I see myself reaching the first team, without doubt. The only thing left for me is to continue working hard as I am doing. There are always things you regret but the important thing in life is, as they say in England, to keep going.”

“It is logical that the club will propose different options so that we all continue to grow, and it is normal for some of us to consider leaving on loan, to then return. I have a contract, I’m a [Real] Madrid player and I fully understand the situation. I had several options but when the opportunity to improve in another league, as important and competitive as the English one came, it was quite easy to make the decision.”