Reading lining up summer swoop for ex-Middlesbrough winger Carlos de Pena

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Reading are considering a summer move for former Middlesbrough winger Carlos de Pena, who is currently playing in Ukraine with Dynamo Kyiv.

Despite the indefinite suspension of the football season and the uncertainty surrounding the summer transfer window, clubs are still pressing on with their recruitment plans for the upcoming window. And, it has been reported by TEAMtalk that Reading have identified a potential transfer target.

Uruguayan winger Carlos de Pena, formerly of Middlesbrough, is said to be on the radar of the Royals ahead of the summer window. The report states that de Pena has caught the attention of multiple Championship clubs and could make a return to England before the start of next season.

But, it is Reading who are rumoured to be leading the chase for the winger and hope to tie up a deal this summer.

de Pena has been with Dynamo Kyiv just under a year now, signing for the club on a free transfer in mid-April last year. Since then, de Pena has played in 35 matches across all competitions for the Ukrainian side, scoring six goals and laying on six assists in the process.

The 28-year-old’s previous stint in England was underwhelming. In 2015 he signed for Middlesbrough from Uruguayan side Club Nacional and went on to play just 10 times for the club’s senior side, laying on one assist in the process, also spending a stint out on loan with Real Oviedo.

Now, having spent time playing back in his home national Uruguay with former team Nacional and with Dynamo Kyiv in Uruguay, it awaits to be seen if de Pena returns for a second spell in England with Reading.