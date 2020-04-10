West Ham passed up opportunity to sign Leeds loan striker – chose other options

According to Football Insider, and their reporter Wayne Veysey, West Ham passed on the opportunity to sign Leeds United’s on-loan striker Jean-Kevin Augustin before the Whites took him on loan.

Leeds United had been in the market for a striker as both a challenge for and a back-up to, incumbent #9 Patrick Bamford. Southampton’s underused forward Che Adams was the Whites #1 choice but that move was stymied by Saints boss Ralf Hassenhutl and thoughts turned to elsewhere.

There were media rumblings that the Elland Road outfit was considering moves for the likes of Watford’s Andre Gray and Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen. In the end, with all avenues seemingly blocked, the Whites plumped for Red Bull Leipzig’s strong-running Frenchman Augustin who’d been on loan at French glamour club AS Monaco.

Since his arrival, the young striker has had three run-outs in Leeds colours that have totalled 48 minutes and is currently coming out of the other side of a hamstring twinge. However, Football Insider’s Veysey says that things could have been very different had West Ham United considered Augustin as the man who could fire their Premier League safety.

Referring to a ‘West Ham source’, Veysey writes that Football Insider were told that the Hammers “learned that Augustin’s parent club RB Leipzig had made him available” during the summer 2019 and January 2020 transfer windows. He goes on to state that the same source said that the London club “were offered Augustin, 22, via intermediaries” and that the HAmmers “explored the viability of loan and permanent deals.”

Luckily for Leeds United, West Ham decided that their priorities lay elsewhere and decided nor to pursue any form of a deal for Augustin, leaving Leeds free to snap him up on a loan deal until the end of this season. The suspension of the current season due to the coronavirus pandemic couldn’t have come at a better time for Augustin – the additional time no doubt aiding his race back to fitness.