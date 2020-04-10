Five best Brentford players this season

Since promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship in 2014, after a five-season stay in League One, Brentford has gone on to establish themselves as a solid side in English football’s second-tier competition. Their first season back in the second tier saw them hit the playoffs, with subsequent seasons seeing them flitting between 9th and 11th place in the league.

The Bees ave also developed a reputation for being able to buy players that others might not see the value of and bring them to Griffin Park where they go on to shine. Some of these players are then sold on for larger fees which fund the next purchase. Currently, the Bees (60pts) are sat 4th in the Championship table, trailing 3rd place Fulham by just four points.

With the wait going on as to when the season will fire up again amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, here are the top five Brentford players so far in the 2019/20 campaign.

1. Olly Watkins: No competition here. Watkins has shone this season and is a large part of why Brentford find themselves so highly placed in the table. A £1.8m buy from Exeter City in summer 2017, Watkins has lit up the Championship this season playing up front for the Bees. His goals, and partnership with Bryan Mbuemo, for a massive part of Brentford’s promotion charge.

Played – 37, Goals – 22, Assists – 3 – Starting XI – 100% – Team minutes played – 100%

2. Said Benrahma: Algerian flyer Benrahma is another player that Brentford has found value in after picking him up from OGC Nice in early-July 2018 for just £1.5m. Last season he was on fire and those flames are still burning brightly for the exciting attacker. Alongside Watkins and Mbeumo, Benrahma is one of the main reasons that Brentford are a threat to any side in the division and a good bet for the playoffs…if not better.

Played – 34, Goals – 10, Assists – 8 – Starting XI – 81% – Team minutes played – 83%

3. Bryan Mbeumo: French winger-cum-striker Mbeumo is another player that is on fire for Brentford this season since a near £6m move from Troyes. The five-cap France Under-21 international is a bargain even at that high fee and that can be seen by the returns that he has from this season plus the general play he exhibits alongside the likes of Olly Watkins and Said Benrahma.

Played – 34, Goals – 14, Assists – 7 – Starting XI – 81% – Team minutes played – 74%

4. Josh Da Silva: London-born 21-year-old Da Silva came up through the youth system at Arsenal but was unable to break through the galaxy of names ahead of him. Instead, he plumped for a late-August 2018 move to Brentford where he has settled in well. This season the defensive midfielder has weighed in with his performances on the pitch and the returns that he has from them.

Played – 33, Goals – 8, Assists – 3 – Starting XI – 73% – Team minutes played – 71%

5. Mathias Jensen: Another midfielder for 5th best Brentford player in Dane Mathias Jensen who arrived on a £3.4m move from La Liga side Celta Vigo last summer. Playing in front of Da Silva and behind the likes of Olly Watkins and Bryan Mbeumo has seen the 24-year-old come alive and play a really important part in helping Brentford into the handy position they are in at the moment

Played – 32, Goals – 1, Assists – 6 – Starting XI – 70% – Team minutes played – 64%