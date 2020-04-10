Five best Fulham players this season so far

Fulham have both potential and threat as a side and that is why they have always been there or thereabouts when it comes to promotion over recent campaigns in the Sky Bet Championship. Relegation from the Premier League in 2013/14 saw an end to a 13-season run in English football’s top-tier where they finished a best of 7th in 2008/09.

Initially struggling to readjust to Championship football, Fulham floundered at first but greater consistency has seen them promoted back to the Premier League for last season, a season where they were relegated in 19th place and one where they went through two managers before appointing incumbent Scott Parker. Parker has steered the Cottagers to a current 3rd in the table, heading the playoffs but six points behind 2nd place West Brom.

With the wait going on as to when the season will fire up again amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, here are the top five Fulham players so far in the 2019/20 campaign.

1. Aleksander Mitrovic: Serbian striker Mitrovic cost Fulham £22m+ when they signed him from Newcastle United at the end of a successful loan across January-May 2018 that saw the London outfit promoted to the Premier League. Despite their subsequent relegation back to the Championship, Fulham has managed to keep a hold of their prized asset. That has proven wise with Mitrovic at the head of the Cottagers charge to third in the table.

Played – 34, Goals – 23, Assists – 1 – Starting XI – 92% – Team minutes played – 92%

2. Tom Cairney: Club captain Cairney has been one of Fulham’s most consistent performers across recent seasons and he’s kept that consistency up his season. With a long-term contract, until 2024 tucked under his belt, the 29-year-old Nottingham-born attacking midfielder has been putting in the cultured displays that Fulham fans have come to expect from him.

Played – 33, Goals – 8, Assists – 3 – Starting XI – 89% – Team minutes played – 85%

3. Ivan Cavaleiro: Portuguese flyer Cavaleiro joined Fulham in a permanent £10.6m deal in early January this year after the Cottagers had paid an initial £5.3m loan deal for the first part of the season. Another player with a long-term, 2024 deal in his back pocket, the talented Cavaleiro has displayed just what a threat he can be with a series of eye-catching displays.

Played – 36, Goals – 6, Assists – 7 – Starting XI – 86% – Team minutes played – 81%

4. Joe Bryan: Bryan signed on at Craven Cottage from Bristol City in early-August 2018 for a fee of £6m. It is a deal that runs for another two years, Fulham retaining an option for a further year. The current campaign has seen the left-back feature 35 times although he is currently listed as injured with a thigh problem.

Played – 35, Goals – 1, Assists – 7 – Starting XI – 89% – Team minutes played – 85%

5. Aboubakar Kamara: French striker-cum-winger Kamara came to the London club from SC Amiens for £5.4m at the end of July 2017. Half of last season was spent out on loan at Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor but this season he’s chosen to stay and play in the Championship. In truth, it’s a decision that has benefitted Fulham. Despite the limited game time, the 25-year-old has played a big part in Fulham’s move up the table to 3rd.

Played – 24, Goals – 10, Assists – 4 – Starting XI – 22% – Team minutes played – 27%