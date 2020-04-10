Five Best West Brom players this season so far

West Bromwich Albion is a side that has flirted with the big time and relegation in 2017/18 from the Premier League marked the end of eight years in England’s top-tier competition. It was a stretch where they finished as high as 8th in the league (2012/13) but it was a run that saw them relegated in bottom place with just 31 points on the board.

Their first season back in the Sky Bet Championship saw them finish 4th, losing 4-3 to bitter rivals Aston Villa on penalties in the play-off semi-final. This season has seen them exchange top-spot with Leeds United who currently lead the Baggies by a single point at the summit of English football’s second-tier competition. West Brom themselves are six points clear of a stuttering Fulham in 3rd place.

With the wait going on as to when the season will fire up again, here are the top five West Brom players so far in the 2019/20 campaign.

1. Mateus Pereira: 23-year-old Brazilian/Portuguese winger Pereira joined Slaven Bilic’s side on an initial loan deal from Liga NOS giants Sporting. It is safe to say that he has lit up the Black Country and that West Brom will try to move Heaven and Earth to land the exciting youngster on a permanent deal once the transfer window does open.

Played – 33, Goals – 6, Assists – 16 – Starting XI – 81% – Team minutes played – 80%

2. Jake Livermore: Londoner Livermore came to prominence with Spurs, eventually earning a £6.3m move to Hull City in 2014 after a series of loans away from the North London club. The Baggies paid £10.3m to sign him in January 2017. The defensive midfielder has shown his class and range of passing for Slaven Bilic’s side anchoring the base of their midfield as well as appearing as a centre-back.

Played – 36, Goals – 3, Assists – 4 – Starting XI – 97% – Team minutes played – 96%

3. Semi Ajayi: Another Londoner, Ajayi came through the ranks at Charlton but was picked up by West Brom for around £1.5m from relegated Rotherham last summer. After starring for the Millers, Ajayi has continued in that vein for West Brom. He’s become a first-choice in the Black Country side’s line-up this term, making the centre-back position his own.

Played – 35, Goals – 5, Assists – 0 – Starting XI – 95% – Team minutes played – 95%

4. Grady Diangana: Soon-to-be 22-year-old Diangana is on loan from Premier League side West Ham for the season. The young Hammer immediately showed his promise with a brace on his debut for the Bilic’s side in a 2-1 win away at Luton Town. Up until a hamstring injury in late-December, the youngster had scored his season total five goals and provided six assists in just 19 games. He’s not featured for West Brom since January 20 and the 1-0 loss vs Stoke City.

Played – 21, Goals – 5, Assists – 6 – Starting XI – 47% – Team minutes played – 42%

5. Hal Robson-Kanu: Wales international Robson-Kanu came through the ranks at Reading and, after a series of loan deals, ended up at the Hawthorns on a deadline day free transfer at the end of August 2016. He’s led the line this season for the Baggies and is the club’s leading scorer this season so far.

Played – 31, Goals – 10, Assists – 1 – Starting XI – 57% – Team minutes played – 60%