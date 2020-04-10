Five best Leeds United players this season so far

Leeds United had a reputation, well over recent years, as a team that battled for mid-table mediocrity even if they strived to achieve more than that. The 2016/17 season under Garry Monk was an exception where the Whites flirted with promotion over a 26-game spell before crumbling in true Leeds fashion when they needed to be strong.

Under the guidance of legendary Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa, the West Yorkshire outfit are a different kettle of fish altogether. Last season they were ‘almost weres’ rather than ‘has beens’ and succumbed to a Derby fightback in the play-off semi-finals. Now, after surviving a drop in form, they fired on all cylinders to reel off five straight wins to top the Sky Bet Championship table before the COVID-19 pandemic shut dow football.

With the wait going on as to when the season will fire up again, here are the top five Leeds United players so far in the 2019/20 campaign.

1. Kalvin Phillips: Local lad Phillips continues his rise and further rise under Marcelo Bielsa’s steady hand. Converted from a box-to-box midfielder by Bielsa, he is now an assured deep-lying defensive midfielder with a snap in the tackle but also a range of passing that gets the Whites on the front foot and attacking their opponents.

Played – 31, Goals – 1, Assists – 2 – Starting XI – 84% – Team minutes played – 82%

2. Ben White: Young centre-back White signed on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion and was ostensibly the replacement for outgoing Pontus Jansson. Despite his inexperience at this level, White has shone in a Leeds United side that continues to push their boundaries. Such has been his level of consistency that Premier League sides are said falling over themselves to snap him up.

Played – 37, Goals – 0, Assists – 2 – Starting XI – 100% – Team minutes played – 100%

3. Jack Harrison: This is Harrison’s second season on loan at Elland Road and it is clear that Bielsa likes him as a player. It is also clear that the Manchester City flier likes being at Elland Road. He’s improved this season and there are strong overtures from some quarters that Leeds are considering bringing him in permanently for next season.

Played – 37, Goals – 0, Assists – 2 – Starting XI – 100% – Team minutes played – 94%

4. Stuart Dallas: The ‘Cookstown Cafu’ has been at Elland Road since early August 2004 when he signed for the Whites from fellow Championship side Brentford. He came as a winger but has been another player reinvented under Marcelo Bielsa who has turned him into a defender-cum-wingback equally at home on either side of the pitch. He’s also had a run out in a more central role as a midfielder.

Played – 37, Goals – 3, Assists – 1 – Starting XI – 100% – Team minutes played – 98%

5. Pablo Hernandez: Spanish wizard Hernandez has taken a step back from the industrious role that he played last season for the Whites, a season where he won his second, consecutive POTY trophy after a 12 goal/12 assist season. He’s only featured sparingly this season, making 28 appearances for the first team.

Played – 28, Goals – 6, Assists – 6 – Starting XI – 68% – Team minutes played – 64%