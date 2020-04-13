Behind Closed Doors, will it change the game?

Since long before COVID-19 and the suspension of the league, I have always had a strange impression of ‘behind closed doors’ largely due to my first encounter of it being in the late ’80s when I was not very old.

The picture I painted for my imagination was a security guard slamming a big iron door, with all the fans outside and the game going on inside. No reporting or tv and just a result posted at the end, this being pre-internet-social-media and long before players were able to Instagram things. It always seemed to a young me that it would never really happen, and no-one would know if the game had played at all.

Silly I know,

But now with the streaming capabilities for social platforms, I can’t help but wonder what June will bring. If the plan to play all 113 remaining EFL matches in 56 days is the future, does it mean all games will be available to watch? Will there be Sky-style pundits and commentators or radio broadcast units? If high-level security prevents all but a minimum attendance, what does that minimum involve?

The bigger question, however, is surely how the players will be affected by empty stadia, cue lots of jokes about Club X have no fans so it’s an advantage, or club Y has a quiet fanbase so it will seem normal. But seriously, it will surely feel like a training match, rather than a professional conflict, especially with some of these matches deciding promotions, relegations and in some cases career-defining statistics. For players looking to move, will scouts be able to see their wares? Some players will be leaving clubs and contracts with no standing ovation, some might even retire in front of less than one man and a dog.

It would be sad to think that some true heroes could not be seen in their clubs colours again, although I cannot place one at the moment, I am sure some ‘one club careers’ are about to peter out, and ‘Dave Loyal’ could be calling time on a glorious 17-year League Two residency.

What if your idol is packing in? Testimonials happen rarely now, but it would be absurd to think that these players might have to wait until the following summer to have a benefit match, especially as it looks to be over-congested with a delayed Euros. The joints will be tired, seized up and these players will be unfit to play in their swansong.

And at the other end? Leeds could score a wondergoal in front of a deserted Elland Road to secure a Premier League return, but will it feel the same? West Brom could miss out on automatic because the 12th man of the Hawthorns was not sucking the ball into the net with 6,000 inhaling fans in the Birmingham Road End.

Stevenage could avoid relegation but no pitch invasion of elated fans will rush their heroes for shirts, hugs and jubilation.

Don’t get me wrong, I would rather the games are played behind closed doors than not at all, but it will be strange.