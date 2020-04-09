Does Scottish season ‘start’ date give clues to when EFL might fire up again

The Coronavirus, or COVID-19 to give it its more formal name, has changed life at the moment and put people into the strangest of times. Its spread has necessitated the need for social distancing and has led to societal lockdown. Football has fallen foul of this, seasons on hiatus. No one is certain when this might change but that might be about to change in Scotland according to a story carried by BBC Sport.

BBC Sport report that the Scottish football season has been “pushed further back until 10 June at the earliest.” This potential start date will mean that should Scottish football resume at that time, it will be almost three months to the day that football has been suspended what with the SPFL campaign being halted on March 13.

The Scottish FA president, Rod Petrie, was clear in saying: “The decision to suspend all football until at least 10 June is to help clubs ensure the safety and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters as well as take steps to mitigate their costs.” He goes on to stress that any resumption must adhere to Government guidelines and restrictions.

This news from north of the border comes just after EFL chief, Rick Parry, said that English football was on hold until at least May 16. Parry’s message, which was relayed to all 71 EFL sides via a letter, pretty much mirrored what Scottish FA president Petrie was saying.

Both stress the need for sides to have acclimatisation periods so that the transition from lockdown training to whole squad training gives teams the best opportunities to succeed. Both Petrie and Parry also stress the need to alleviate the costs that clubs have/would incur.

With the SPFL setting such a date, does that also have a knock-on effect for the EFL? After all, Rick Parry did say that there’ll be no training before May 16 for ELF clubs, Rod Petrie has stated a suspension of football until June 10. My calendar tells me that these dates are roughly four weeks apart.

Could the EFL and SPFL’s thinking not be that divergent when it comes to football coming back?