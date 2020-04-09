Former West Brom favourite Paul Robinson claims ‘the season has to be completed’

Former West Bromwich Albion favourite Paul Robinson has claimed that ‘the season has to be completed’ and that the players must ‘be mentally strong’ in an interview with the Express & Star.

The whole of the country is currently on lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic and there have been rumours aplenty of when the season will be resumed and if this will even be possible.

Robinson has admitted that training at home without your teammates and with no tactical plans in place but believes that the West Brom players must stay focused with promotion still on the horizon should the season be resumed.

“It’s tough for everyone, having to stay in, look at four walls, but you’ve got to have that positive mindset and it’s no different for players,” Robinson said.

“You’re always programmed to do your job and it’s the same for footballers. But with that strict regime gone, the important thing is to remain positive. Players will have fitness programs but it’s going to be tough and they’ll have to adapt.”

“Players will be missing out on the intensity of training sessions and that element of competition which they just aren’t going to get during this time.”

Former Birmingham City and West Brom defender Robinson has also said that if the football season does come to a conclusion it will almost certainly be behind closed doors.

“The toughest thing is the time frame of fitness because the players are going to have to do another pre-season,” he added.

“You can’t expect them to get back to playing straight away. Players won’t be up to speed, strength and conditioning wise, they won’t be match ready.”

“But the season has to finish it’s as simple as that. For teams like Baggies fighting for promotion there is too much to play for, you can’t just void it.”

“Even if games have to be played behind closed doors and the games televised, which will no doubt be the case when the season resumes.”