Aston Villa look set to swoop for former West Brom Head of Academy Recruitment

Aston Villa look set to swoop for former West Bromwich Albion Head of Academy Recruitment Steve Hopcroft according to Birmingham Live.

Hopcroft has today resigned from his post at the Hawthorns and it appears he is now the subject of interest from their Midlands rivals.

Hopcroft had been with West Brom for 14 years and announced his departure on social media site Twitter.

After 14 yrs @WBA I finally say goodbye. Loved every minute. Met & worked with some excellent people. I’d like to thank young players & parents for choosing @WBA but mostly to our team of dedicated academy scouts. They are the secret to our success. It has been my pleasure guys. — Stephen Hopcroft (@SteveHopcroft) April 9, 2020

West Brom are renowned for bringing through quality academy players such as Kemar Roofe, Saido Berahino and Romaine Sawyers.

Aston Villa have also taken Mark Harrison who made a similar move to Villa Park to become their academy manager as he departed the Baggies for a move across the Midlands.

Premier League side Villa are now interested in appointing Hopcroft to assist his former colleague within their recruitment department.

Another one of West Brom’s backroom staff making the move to Aston Villa would be a cruel blow to Slaven Bilic’s men who have already seen some of their hottest, young prospects move for pastures new.

Morgan Rogers and Louie Barry are just two of their young stars who have left the Hawthorns in recent times with Rogers making the move to Manchester City and Barry leaving for Barcelona who has subsequently signed for Aston Villa after failing to adapt to Spanish life.