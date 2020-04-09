Journalist Nixon points out one key difference between EFL and Premier League plans

The COVID-19 pandemic/Coronavirus pandemic, however you want to call it, continues its march across the world leaving a trail of devastation and misery in its wake. Its presence has changed people’s lives forever and it has certainly helped to change peoples way of thinking. Part of the effects that are being felt is the cessation of sport, or at least it’s the postponement as essential social distancing measures bite deep and hard.

Football has been on hold since mid-March and we are coming up to almost a month without a ball being kicked. The uncertainty of the spread of the virus has made it difficult for any concrete plans to be put into place as to when/if seasons will be completed. FIFA, world football’s governing body, said they would push for an indefinite end to the current season with the FA’s Greg Clarke then saying that the current campaigns might not be able to be completed.

Then, up steps the EFL’s chairman Rick Parry with the following text (below) from a letter he wrote to all EFL clubs – a letter that was seen by the Yorkshire Evening Post amongst others. An important part of that letter read:

“We currently estimate that the League will require approximately 56 days to complete the outstanding matches in the season (including Play-Offs) and we are committed to ensuring that clubs are provided an appropriate notice period to ensure you are able to prepare operationally given the scale and impact of the postponement in place.”

The whole of Parry’s plan doesn’t leave a lot of time or wriggle room and he envisions it being likely being completed behind closed doors as and when Government advice allowed. The whole of what Parry says is a huge step forward from where we were even at the start of this week. Now, at least, there is a definite timescale of the table.

Another step forward comes from Sun reporter Alan Nixon who states the following on Twitter in answering a question from one of his followers:

EFL planning for clubs to use own grounds. Premier were looking at neutral venues. https://t.co/zVM3SGSdel — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 9, 2020

This distinction would at least give a sense of normality to the behind-closed-doors games that are proposed. OK, so there’ll be no fans there to provide that ‘home’ atmosphere but at least clubs will be playing some of their games on familiar ground.

Amongst all the uncertainty of what is happening at the moment, maybe this familiarity is all that football fans could realistically hope for.