Sam Allardyce provides his views on resumption of football season

Former Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United boss Sam Allardyce has given his views on the resumption of the football season which will be of interest to Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion fans as reported by The Bolton News.

Allardyce has claimed that it will be extremely difficult for the season to resume due to the Coronavirus pandemic and that league football could be changed for the foreseeable.

“We’d all love for the season to finish, and nobody as much as me,” he said. ”But how can we even think about it?”

“We’re lambasting everyone in this country for not doing enough social distancing, there are lockdowns far worse than this in other countries, so how can we think about going back and playing football?”

“I can’t see us getting back to playing football until such time as we have a vaccination that clears up this virus,” he continued. ”That makes life very difficult for everyone to say we want to finish every division and match in this country.”

The whole of the football world has been affected by the virus, in particular the finances of clubs who are now struggling to operate at the same level.

Former England boss Allardyce believes it will be a while before clubs are able to get back to normal on a financial basis.

“The global devastation we’re suffering means that everybody’s income will probably reduce dramatically. We’re all feeling the benefit – or have felt the benefit – of subscribers paying to watch Premier League football throughout the world.”

“But will that happen again? Will people have the money to say that we can pay that much this month to watch the Premier League? I’m not so sure. It may come back eventually when the country turns around, but for the time being, I think there’s going to be a shortage of finance. We may all have to adjust for a while before that comes back.”