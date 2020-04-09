Five players Mark Bowen could sign for Reading this summer

Reading boss Mark Bowen will be looking to put his own stamp on his Royals squad this summer. Here are five players he could target-

Sam McQueen, Southampton- The Saints’ academy graduate needs to leave for more first-team opportunities. Bowen was assistant at St. Mary’s under Mark Hughes a couple of years ago and may see him as a good long-term option for Reading. McQueen has played out on loan at Southend United and Middlesbrough so far in his career.

Michael Obafemi, Southampton- He is another youngster from Bowen’s former club who he could sign. The Republic of Ireland international is highly-rated by Ralph Hasenhuttl’s but could be loaned out to the second tier next season to get some experience under his belt.

Mame Biram Diouf, Stoke City- The former Manchester United striker is set to become a free agent in June after six years at the Bet365 Stadium. Bowen worked with him with the Potters and may see him as an option for the Royals. Diouf would add more experience and pace up front.

Geoff Cameron, QPR- He was a big player for Stoke in the Premier League during Bowen’s time under Hughes there. Cameron, who is a USA international, faces an uncertain future at QPR with his current deal expiring. With Reading to looking to offload some players this summer to help cut costs, someone with the experience and versatility of Cameron coming in would be beneficial.

Matt Miazga, Chelsea- The centre-back has been a key player for the Royals on loan over the past season-and-a-half and needs to leave Stamford Bridge for the sake of his career. Can Reading lure him to the Madejski Stadium on a permanent basis?