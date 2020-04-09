EFL Chairman unveils new plans to finish current Championship 2019/20 season

EFL Chairman Rick Parry has unveiled new plans to finish the current Championship 2019/20 season disclosed in a letter to all clubs as reported by the Lancashire Post.

Parry has revealed his plan to finish the season in just 56 days with fixtures set to be played behind closed doors for the duration of this time.

This would include the play-offs being completed with the home and away leg semi-finals still to take place as well as the final.

The EFL have also told the players not to begin training back at their respective training ground until May 16 at the earliest but they have ensured clubs that they will be given sufficient time to get back up to fitness before the season resumes.

The letter that Parry has sent to each of the Championship clubs says: “We currently estimate that the League will require approximately 56 days to complete the outstanding matches in the season including play-offs and we are committed to ensuring that clubs are provided an appropriate notice period to ensure you are able to prepare operationally given the scale and impact of the postponement in place.”

“The EFL Board is currently working on the basis that end-of-season play-offs will take place across all three divisions as normal with two-legged semi-finals and a final, although no decision has been taken on the likely venue as it will depend on the circumstances at play at the time.”

“It is our working assumption at this stage that matches will be played behind closed doors when we eventually return and as part of our contingency planning we are absolutely mindful of the need to try and mitigate the cost of this to Clubs as best we can.”

“Clubs should be advised not to recommence any training activity with players until 16 May at the earliest,” he continued. “How and when we return including training is clearly subject to change and any decisions will be taken in conjunction with the Government and relevant health authorities.”

It is clear that an end to the season is the conclusion that everyone in football would prefer and there are advantages and disadvantages to the plan set out by Parry.