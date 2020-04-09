Leeds United Augustin posts Instagram video – good news incoming perhaps

Leeds United was pressing for a striker in the January transfer window. Top of their list was Southampton’s Che Adams, although that interest was thwarted early on. Instead, they turned to Red Bull Leipzig frontman Jean-Kevin Augustin who made the switch instead. Injured after just 48 minutes of action, perhaps an Instagram video (below) from ‘Big Kev’ could point to happier news.

Since signing on at Elland Road in January, the solidly-built Frenchman has featured in just three games for the Whites. These three appearances, all from the bench, against Nottingham Forest (19′), Brentford (14′) and Bristol City (15′) total just 48 minutes and he’s been out since appearing on the bench for the Reading game with a hamstring twinge.

A recent piece for The Athletic by Phil Hay mentioned that medical staff at Elland Road were “also working on Jean-Kevin Augustin’s sprint mechanics after his recent hamstring strain” as the COVID-19 pandemic continued its stranglehold grip.

However, this Instagram video could very well be the answer Leeds United fans are looking to hear:

The video not only shows Augustin in Leeds United training kit but it displays the word ‘Done’ next to a green tick and a flexed arm emoji. It also shows him looking a hell of a lot leaner than he did when first arriving at the club after a frustrating loan spell away from Red Bull Leipzig at French glamour club AS Monaco.

If the EFL’s recently announced proposal to have the 2019/20 season completed in a 56-day window has legs, Leeds United will need all the fit bodies that they can muster. Could Big Kev Augustin’s Instagram video be hinting at just that? Could the powerful French striker be hinting that he is fit and ready to play a bigger part for the Whites?