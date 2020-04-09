EFL set to be finished in a 56-day condensed season finale – opinion

We live in strange times with words such as ‘furlough’ and ‘social distancing’ becoming part of the modern-day lexicon. Sport, in general, and football, in particular, have fallen foul of the pandemic lockdown with everything put on indefinite hold. No one is really sure what would happen next; there is massive uncertainty. However, the Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP) is reporting that EFL chairman, Rick Parry, has a plan of what the next steps should be.

They say that Parry has written to all clubs in the Sky Bet Championship, in a letter seen by the YEP themselves, with his plans to sign, seal and deliver the season in a 56-day, condensed package. That eight-week window would see the completion of the remaining, regular-season games and also take in the completion of the playoff games.

Whilst some may see that as extreme and demanding, Parry insists that clubs will be given adequate time to ready themselves as well as insisting that no club return to training before May 16 at the earliest. Here, courtesy of the YEP, are some of the key excerpts from chairman Parry’s letter and my opinion.

Condensed into 56 days

“We currently estimate that the League will require approximately 56 days to complete the outstanding matches in the season (including Play-Offs) and we are committed to ensuring that clubs are provided an appropriate notice period to ensure you are able to prepare operationally given the scale and impact of the postponement in place.”

Opinion: it’s a big ask to get teams from lack of match-day activity up to a degree of fitness that would allow them to squeeze these games in. Of course, the players won’t have been sat at home twiddling their thumbs but all the remote training in the world doesn’t come close to supervised training under the watchful eyes of their managers and coaches. 56 days, eight weeks, whichever way you wish to view it – it’s not long to go from postponed to finished.

Don’t oil the turnstiles

“It is our working assumption at this stage that matches will be played behind closed doors when we eventually return and as part of our contingency planning we are absolutely mindful of the need to try and mitigate the cost of this to Clubs as best we can.”

Opinion: a safe assumption to make. In reality, although all fans would want the terraces teeming with fervent support, the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing does negate this. Behind closed doors is the best way to get this season over and done with so that clubs can make plans for next season knowing where they stand.

Tell the kitman not to iron the shirts

“Clubs should be advised not to recommence any training activity with players until 16 May at the earliest. How and when we return (including training) is clearly subject to change and any decisions will be taken in conjunction with the Government and relevant health authorities.” IN OTHER NEWS: All 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs considering radical "nuclear option" as uncertainty mounts Opinion: Whilst some Bundesliga sides have recommenced training already, Parry is sensibly stating that EFL sides hang fire and wait another month when, hopefully, the picture will be clearer than it is now. Obviously, an intention to crunch games into a 56-day slot will facilitate the need for training and the EFL has said that they will give teams adequate provision to get themselves up to speed and ready. Saying that training is off the agenda until at least May 16 does seem to point the way to possibly starting up the season again in June with an end-date looking to be in the latter throes of August. Government allowing, of course.