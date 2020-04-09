Five players Slaven Bilic could sign for West Brom this summer

West Brom may be using the break from football to plot potential signings for the summer. Here are five players Slaven Bilic could sign for the Baggies-

Milan Badelj, Lazio- He is a player Bilic knows from managing Croatia. The experienced midfielder, formerly of Dinamo Zagreb and Hamburg, faces an uncertain future at Lazio and could soon be available for a permanent deal having spent this season on loan at Fiorentina. Badelj could be a decent option for West Brom and boost their midfield options.

Andre Ayew, Swansea City- It would be a surprise to see him still at the Liberty Stadium next season. Bilic had him at West Ham United and may see him as someone to sharpen his attack at the Hawthorns after his 14 goals in all competitions for the Swans this term.

James Tomkins, Crystal Palace- He is another who the Baggies boss managed at West Ham. If the Albion are promoted to the Premier League this season they will need defensive reinforcements and the centre-back has bags of experience of playing in the top flight.

Cenk Tosun, Everton- The Turkey international was prolific for Bilic at Besiktas and later earned a £27 million move to the Toffees. It hasn’t quite worked out for him at Goodison Park since then and he is currently on loan at Palace. Could West Brom offer him an escape route from Merseyside and a Premier League lifeline if they go up?

Reece Oxford, Augsburg- He would add more options and depth to the Baggies and his versatility would make him a useful squad player. The ex-England Under-20 international still has a bright future ahead of him at the age of 21. Bilic gave him first-team opportunities at West Ham but his career has since taken him to the Bundesliga.