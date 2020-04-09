Five players Garry Monk could sign for Sheffield Wednesday this summer

Garry Monk will be eager to bolster his Sheffield Wednesday squad this summer. Here are five players he could target-

Tom Carroll, free agent- The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder worked under Monk at Swansea City and is currently available. He will be hoping to find a club for next season and could fit the bill for the Owls.

Modou Barrow, Reading- Monk had the pacey forward at both Swansea and Leeds United. The Gambia international is currently on loan in Turkey at Denizlispor but is expected to leave the Madejski Stadium on a permanent basis in the summer. Could Monk reunite with him for a third time in South Yorkshire?

Maikel Kieftenbeld, Birmingham City- His contract at St. Andrew’s is coming to an end this summer meaning he is due to become a free agent as things stand. Monk managed him at the Blues last season and the Dutchman has played for the Midlands club for the past five campaigns, making over 150 appearances.

Lewis Baker, Chelsea- The former England Under-21 international needs to leave Stamford Bridge for more game time. The Wednesday boss loaned him for Middlesbrough in the 2017/18 season. Baker, who is 24 years old, has had a spell at Hillsborough before in 2015 and has also been at MK Dons, Vitesse, Leeds United, Reading and Fortuna Dusseldorf in the past.

Rudy Gestede, Middlesbrough- With the likes of Steven Fletcher, Sam Winnall and Jordan Rhodes all out of contract in June, there may be a space to fill up front. Monk knows the experienced striker from the Riverside and may see him as an option for the Owls this summer.