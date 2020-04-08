Leeds United loanee Ben White continues to attract the attention of Liverpool

Liverpool have watched Leeds United loanee Ben White almost every game this season, as per a report by the Metro.

The Premier League table toppers are believed to be big fans of the Brighton and Hove Albion defender and are weighing up a potential move for him this summer.

White, who is 22 years old, has flourished on loan at Leeds under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa and has been a key reason behind their successful season so far. The Whites’ chances of ever signing him on a permanent basis are unlikely if Jurgen Klopp’s side decide to lure him to Anfield.

He is seen as a ball playing centre-back and is calm in possession which has makes him an attractive proposition to many clubs in the top flight.

White started his career in the academy at Southampton but was released at the tender age of 16. He subsequently joined Brighton and has since progressed through the youth ranks with the Seagulls.

He has only made two appearances for Albion’s first-team so far in his career, both of which came in League Cup fixtures against Colchester United and Oxford United in 2016. White has since been loaned out to Football League Newport County and Peterborough United where he has gained plenty of experience.

White has become a popular figure at Elland Road this season and seems destined to play at the top level. His long-term future hangs in the balance, whether it’s at Brighton, Leeds or Liverpool is yet to be known.