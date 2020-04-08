Leeds United players set to receive bonus for agreement to wage deferral

Leeds United players are set to receive a 2% bonus due to their agreement to wage deferrals in light of the financial constraints surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic as reported by The Daily Mail.

The Whites are set to offer a 2% bonus which will leave them better off once the season resumes as owner Andrea Radrizzani wanted to provide the gesture as a way of thanking the squad for their attitude to the deferrals.

It has been reported that Leeds are losing around £500,000 per home match due to the suspension of the football season and they had to take action in order to prevent any damaging losses to the football club.

Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and Patrick Bamford are two of the highest earners at the club and they were also happy to take wage deferrals whilst Coronavirus is rife in the UK.

The players, coaching staff and manager Marcelo Bielsa have also agreed to defer up to half of their wages for the duration of the shutdown.

Leeds’ players did not seek the bonus but it has been well received by the squad, particularly among those who are out of contract in the summer and are unsure of where their future lies should they win promotion to the Premier League.

If they are to win promotion to the top flight, the Yorkshire giants are set to earn over £170million assuming both the top flight and Championship seasons are completed and this would enable them to solve all of their financial issues immediately and be able to pay the players the bonus that they have agreed to.