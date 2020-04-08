The 72
The 72
Millwall manager Neil Harris during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Preston North End at The Den, London, England on 3 August 2019.
Cardiff City

Five players Neil Harris could sign for Cardiff City this summer

By on 0 Comments
Millwall manager Neil Harris during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Preston North End at The Den, London, England on 3 August 2019.

Neil Harris will be preparing for his first full season in charge of Cardiff City this summer. Here are five players he could target-

Lee Gregory, Stoke City- The experienced striker has struggled to hit the ground running for Stoke City since his switch there last year having scored just four goals in 31 games. He was prolific for Millwall under Harris so could his former boss offer him an escape route from the Bet365 Stadium over the coming months?

Lee Gregory. 

Jordan Archer, Fulham- He was Harris’ number one at The Den and is due to become a free agent in June. The ‘keeper would add more competition and depth to Cardiff’s goalkeeping department and may be looked at by the Bluebirds.

Jordan Archer. 

Ben Thompson, Millwall- The Cardiff boss has a good relationship with the tough-tackling midfielder and he could be high up on his list of targets. The 24-year-old has played over 100 games for the Lions and is now an established Championship player.

Millwall Midfielder Ben Thompson. 

Scott Malone, Derby County- He has played for Cardiff before in the 2015/16 season. The Bluebirds’ defence needs strengthening and Harris may turn to the man he had with the Lions a few years back. Malone has a year left on his deal at Pride Park meaning the Rams might be open to cashing in on him.

Ryan Tunnicliffe, Luton Town- If the Bluebirds are in need of some midfield reinforcements then the former Manchester United, Fulham, Wigan Athletic and Millwall man would be option for them if Luton go down.

About Author

Writer and reporter for The72. Cover all teams in the Football League. Based in Manchester/Sheffield.

Related Posts