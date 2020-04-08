Five players Neil Harris could sign for Cardiff City this summer

Neil Harris will be preparing for his first full season in charge of Cardiff City this summer. Here are five players he could target-

Lee Gregory, Stoke City- The experienced striker has struggled to hit the ground running for Stoke City since his switch there last year having scored just four goals in 31 games. He was prolific for Millwall under Harris so could his former boss offer him an escape route from the Bet365 Stadium over the coming months?

Jordan Archer, Fulham- He was Harris’ number one at The Den and is due to become a free agent in June. The ‘keeper would add more competition and depth to Cardiff’s goalkeeping department and may be looked at by the Bluebirds.

Ben Thompson, Millwall- The Cardiff boss has a good relationship with the tough-tackling midfielder and he could be high up on his list of targets. The 24-year-old has played over 100 games for the Lions and is now an established Championship player.

Scott Malone, Derby County- He has played for Cardiff before in the 2015/16 season. The Bluebirds’ defence needs strengthening and Harris may turn to the man he had with the Lions a few years back. Malone has a year left on his deal at Pride Park meaning the Rams might be open to cashing in on him.

Ryan Tunnicliffe, Luton Town- If the Bluebirds are in need of some midfield reinforcements then the former Manchester United, Fulham, Wigan Athletic and Millwall man would be option for them if Luton go down.