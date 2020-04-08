Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe names his Championship Team of the Season

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has named his Championship Team of the Season so far as reported by Sky Sports.

There have been plenty of standout performers in the Championship this campaign and the former Everton defender has selected his best starting XI.

Hinchcliffe has also opted for Samba from Nottingham Forest in who has proven to be a popular choice in goal due to his impressive performances.

White and Ajayi of Leeds and West Brom respectively are once again the defensive partnership. He has chosen a 4-1-3-2 formation but surprisingly Kalvin Phillips hasn’t been included.

Hinchcliffe said: “David Raya and Marek Rodak were in the mix, but Brice Samba has, quite literally, been huge in goal for Nottingham Forest this season, so I have to go for him.”

“The modern full-back is all about getting forward, and that’s what Matty Cash and Joe Bryan do so well for their sides. The amount of goals and assists they have produced this season speaks for itself. In central defence Ben White and Semi Ajayi offer different styles, but they can both defend and play as well. It would be an excellent partnership,” Hinchcliffe continued.

“Everyone knows how good Kalvin Phillips is, but I wanted to get more attacking players in and I felt Ben Watson deserved a mention for his brilliant performances this season.”

“Then in my attacking midfield three you have to look at Jed Wallace for how good he has been at Millwall with 10 goals and nine assists, Matheus Pereira has been a huge part of steering West Brom towards promotion and Said Benrahma is one of the standout individuals in the league.”

“Ollie Watkins and Aleksandar Mitrovic are different types of striker, and Watkins is my Player of the Season as he has just taken to that new position so well and looks a natural goal scorer. Mitrovic has been exceptional but we know all about him.”